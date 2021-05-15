EN
Corona
Lawmakers vote to loosen Covid restrictions
3 min.
14.05.2021
steel
UK fraud investigation launched into Liberty Steel owner
2 min.
14.05.2021
Jobs
Long-term unemployment at all time high
14.05.2021
Top stories
the garden path
Can you handle the truth about agriculture?
An art exhibition that shows the hell that modern agriculture is – but also a few rays of light
by Faye Peterson
3 min.
14.05.2021
The Guided Tour of the Exhibition: For Soprano with Handbag
15.05.2021 | 17h00 | Grand Hall 16.05.2021 | 10h00 + 17h00 | Grand Hall
Privacy
Facebook loses court bid over Irish watchdog’s data curbs
14.05.2021
cybercrime
US pipeline company paid hackers about €4 million in ransom
14.05.2021
Decarbonisatiom
Using wood could speed needed home construction
13.05.2021
ransom
Biden says ‘strong reason’ to believe pipeline hackers are in Russia
13.05.2021
Pandemic
Vaccinations almost double as Covid-19 recedes
12.05.2021
electric vehicles
US company buys EV charging network in Luxembourg
14.05.2021
Tax
Fewer secret tax rulings in Luxembourg
12.05.2021
Vaccine
CureVac, GSK report strong lab data for next-generation shot
13.05.2021
Luxembourg
Fraud
First indictments in Madoff fraud scandal in Luxembourg
Indictments came last week after criminal investigation had been simmering for a decade
12.05.2021
Discovery Italy
Italy: a veritable trove of striking landscapes, cultural and natural riches, unforgettable art cities and gastronomic delights.
LuxLeaks
EU human rights court rules against LuxLeaks whistleblower
11.05.2021
covid law
Meeting for a meal or drink could have a new cost
11.05.2021
Pollution
High levels of phosphorus found in Syre river last year
10.05.2021
public jobs
Luxembourg added 1,700 more public service jobs last year
10.05.2021
Business & Finance
Broadcasting
Bettel says cost of RTL contract to rise
New deal between RTL and government to run for seven years from 2024, after current agreement worth €10 million per year expires
by Yannick HANSEN
2 min.
12.05.2021
electricity
Luxembourg utility loses money, ups investment push
Encevo Group to borrow as it modernises and expands power grid for renewables and greater demand
by Emery P. DALESIO
12.05.2021
steel
ArcelorMittal faces air pollution complaint in France
12.05.2021
Viewing
YouTube puts $100 million into creator fund to rival TikTok
11.05.2021
Results
Pandemic causes Paul Wurth profits to plummet in 2020
11.05.2021
jobs
Liberty Steel owner scrambles with crisis engulfing his business
11.05.2021
European Union
ESG
How do ECB chiefs invest their own cash? Not very sustainably
The results highlight the challenge of shifting the financial industry toward greater action on climate change and other goals
2 min.
13.05.2021
forecast
European economic outlook upgraded on fiscal fund, vaccines
EU Economy Commissioner Gentiloni says fiscal rules to limit excessive debt expected to be exempted until the end of next year.
3 min.
12.05.2021
Tax
Amazon wins appeal in blow to Commission tax crackdown
12.05.2021
carbon capture
Netherlands pledges €2.1 billion subsidy to bury CO₂ under the sea
12.05.2021
Cash
EU recovery fund at risk of delay as officials clash in Romania
11.05.2021
Climate
German climate goals need cut in industry C02 by 2030
11.05.2021
World
pandemic
Major overhaul of WHO needed after failures, says Covid panel
Rapid global response could prevented outbreak from becoming a catastrophe, report says
5 min.
12.05.2021
space
China says debris from its Long March rocket landed in ocean
09.05.2021
Intellectual property
Merkel pushes back on vaccine patent waiver in clash with Biden
06.05.2021
Environment
China’s emissions exceed all the developed world’s combined
06.05.2021
Culture
film review
The day Luxembourg was wiped off the map
“An Zéro” is an overblown picture – unsatisfactory both as a documentary and as drama
3 min.
07.05.2021
The Fresh View
Emily is the essence of cringe
29.04.2021
art review
Five decades of a world-class painter from Luxembourg
23.04.2021
unplugged
“I can’t wait for it to be noisy again”
22.04.2021
LT Expat Hub
Fly Direct
Direct to Spain's sunny spots
Direct flights are running from Luxembourg to Mallorca, Menorca and Malaga – so what can you do there?
by Sarita RAO
5 min.
09.05.2021
Inside Lux
Where to go camping
08.05.2021
Local food
Green bean season means Bouneschlupp
1
08.05.2021
Guide
Getting divorced
09.05.2021