Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Top stories
The Gambella national park in Ethiopia is being redeveloped to grow sugar cane, palm oil and other crops. The park is the site of one of the largest mammal migrations in the world, that of the white-eared kob.
the garden path

Can you handle the truth about agriculture?

An art exhibition that shows the hell that modern agriculture is – but also a few rays of light
by Faye Peterson 3 min. 14.05.2021
Sponsored content

The Guided Tour of the Exhibition: For Soprano with Handbag

15.05.2021 | 17h00 | Grand Hall 16.05.2021 | 10h00 + 17h00 | Grand Hall
The Irish regulator is the main privacy authority for Facebook which was founded in the US
Privacy

Facebook loses court bid over Irish watchdog’s data curbs

14.05.2021
Motorists lined up for fuel in suburban Washington, D.C., on Thursday at one of the few remaining gas stations that still had petrol after the Colonial Pipeline network was shut down last week by a cyber attack.
cybercrime

US pipeline company paid hackers about €4 million in ransom

14.05.2021
Wood will also be used in the construction of the future national archives in Belval
Decarbonisatiom

Using wood could speed needed home construction

13.05.2021
The main terminal at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., is one of the major US airports that receives jet fuel via a pipeline now shut down for days after a cyber attack
ransom

Biden says ‘strong reason’ to believe pipeline hackers are in Russia

13.05.2021
52-year-old health minister Lenert receiving her first vaccine dose
Pandemic

Vaccinations almost double as Covid-19 recedes

12.05.2021
Ben Rich charges his Tesla vehicle at a super charging station in the US state of New Jersey on 6 May
electric vehicles

US company buys EV charging network in Luxembourg

14.05.2021
Tax

Fewer secret tax rulings in Luxembourg

12.05.2021
Vaccine

CureVac, GSK report strong lab data for next-generation shot

13.05.2021
Luxembourg
Bernard Madoff was serving a 150-year prison term when he died this year.
Fraud

First indictments in Madoff fraud scandal in Luxembourg

Indictments came last week after criminal investigation had been simmering for a decade
12.05.2021
Sponsored content

Discovery Italy

Italy: a veritable trove of striking landscapes, cultural and natural riches, unforgettable art cities and gastronomic delights.
Raphael Hallet, 2017
LuxLeaks

EU human rights court rules against LuxLeaks whistleblower

11.05.2021
covid law

Meeting for a meal or drink could have a new cost

11.05.2021
The Syre river east of Luxembourg City
Pollution

High levels of phosphorus found in Syre river last year

10.05.2021
Luxembourg added soldiers, teachers and hundreds of other civil servants to the country's payroll last year
public jobs

Luxembourg added 1,700 more public service jobs last year

10.05.2021
Business & Finance
RTL Group has its headquarters in Kirchberg
Broadcasting

Bettel says cost of RTL contract to rise

New deal between RTL and government to run for seven years from 2024, after current agreement worth €10 million per year expires
by Yannick HANSEN 2 min. 12.05.2021
electricity

Luxembourg utility loses money, ups investment push

Encevo Group to borrow as it modernises and expands power grid for renewables and greater demand
by Emery P. DALESIO 12.05.2021
steel

ArcelorMittal faces air pollution complaint in France

12.05.2021
YouTube is opening the fund to any video makers on its site
Viewing

YouTube puts $100 million into creator fund to rival TikTok

11.05.2021
Paul Wurth's current headquarters in Hollerich, near Luxembourg's central train station
Results

Pandemic causes Paul Wurth profits to plummet in 2020

11.05.2021
Sanjeev Gupta, head of the GFG Alliance, gestures as he speaks during an interview with AFP in London on 28 January, 2019.
jobs

Liberty Steel owner scrambles with crisis engulfing his business

11.05.2021
European Union
ESG

How do ECB chiefs invest their own cash? Not very sustainably

The results highlight the challenge of shifting the financial industry toward greater action on climate change and other goals
2 min. 13.05.2021
European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni discusses the spring economic forecast on Wednesday.
forecast

European economic outlook upgraded on fiscal fund, vaccines

EU Economy Commissioner Gentiloni says fiscal rules to limit excessive debt expected to be exempted until the end of next year.
3 min. 12.05.2021
Tax

Amazon wins appeal in blow to Commission tax crackdown

12.05.2021
A car in Hannover, Germany, passes under a CO2 sign in 2013.
carbon capture

Netherlands pledges €2.1 billion subsidy to bury CO₂ under the sea

12.05.2021
A view of European flags in front of the European Commission headquarters at the Berlaymont Building in Brussels
Cash

EU recovery fund at risk of delay as officials clash in Romania

11.05.2021
The Black Forest in Germany
Climate

German climate goals need cut in industry C02 by 2030

11.05.2021
World
A man mourns over a child who died of Covid-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi on Wednesday.
pandemic

Major overhaul of WHO needed after failures, says Covid panel

Rapid global response could prevented outbreak from becoming a catastrophe, report says
5 min. 12.05.2021
A Long March 5B rocket, carrying China's Tianhe space station core module, lifting off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan province. - A large segment of the Long March 5B rocket re-entered the Earth's atmosphere and disintegrated over the Indian Ocean, state television reported on May 9, 2021 citing the China Manned Space Engineering Office, following fevered speculation over where the 18-tonne object would come down.
space

China says debris from its Long March rocket landed in ocean

09.05.2021
Intellectual property

Merkel pushes back on vaccine patent waiver in clash with Biden

06.05.2021
People visit the Great Wall during the labour day holiday in Beijing on May 1, 2021
Environment

China’s emissions exceed all the developed world’s combined

06.05.2021
Culture
White smoke is a good sign, not just in Rome
film review

The day Luxembourg was wiped off the map

“An Zéro” is an overblown picture – unsatisfactory both as a documentary and as drama
3 min. 07.05.2021
Emily, played by Lily Collins takes a selfie out of the window of her Paris apartment
The Fresh View

Emily is the essence of cringe

29.04.2021
The artist in his atelier
art review

Five decades of a world-class painter from Luxembourg

23.04.2021
Composing during the pandemic - Luxembourgish singer C'est Karma at work without an audience
unplugged

“I can’t wait for it to be noisy again”

22.04.2021
LT Expat Hub
Mallorca, one of two Balearic Islands you can fly to direct from Luxembourg
Fly Direct

Direct to Spain's sunny spots

Direct flights are running from Luxembourg to Mallorca, Menorca and Malaga – so what can you do there?
by Sarita RAO 5 min. 09.05.2021
Pitch up, or rent a cabin for a relaxing stay in nature, so long as the sun shines
Inside Lux

Where to go camping

08.05.2021
Bouneschlupp is a great one pot dish, with green beans as the star ingredient Photo: Stockfood
Local food

Green bean season means Bouneschlupp

1 08.05.2021
Divorce is by mutual consent or due to breakdown of the marriage in Luxembourg Photo: Shutterstock
Guide

Getting divorced

09.05.2021