26 positions under threat at Natixis Wealth Management

A third of bank's employees may lose their job as a result of restructuring plans, unions warn

A total of 26 posts - a third of the workforce - at Natixis Wealth Management in Luxembourg are at risk, unions have said

Almost a third of staff at Natixis Wealth Management could face redundancy amid restructuring at the Luxembourg-based bank, unions have warned, with talks ongoing over a potential social plan to save posts.

The French financial institution - which was created following a merger in 2006 and is a part of the BPCE group - has presented proposals to slash up to 26 job positions as a result of a restructuring plan, according to a joint press release issued by three trade unions, OGBL, ALEBA and LCGB on Thursday.



The unions said that negotiations aimed at avoiding job cuts had begun last week.

"At this stage, negotiations are moving forward slowly with many unresolved questions," the unions said. "Accurate answers and figures, in response to our questions, are a necessity in order to ensure that negotiations move forward."

The sides have 15 days within which to reach an agreement over a social plan. However, the unions added that they would not rule taking further measures if the talks with the company break down.

Natixis Wealth Management declined to comment.

