A year in review: Russia sanctions, spyware, military aid

Russia sanctions, their implementation in Luxembourg and the Grand Duchy's record on human rights made headlines in 2022

Luxembourg's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Grand Duchy's track record on human rights and investment funds that weren't as green as advertised were some of 2022's headline highlights.

When Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Luxembourg and other European countries were shocked to witness the largest land war in Europe since the Balkans in the '90s. When the EU, the US and other Western powers applied sanctions on Russia in reaction, Luxembourg's many economic and political ties to Russia became clear.

Luxembourg was at first quiet about how it was implementing sanctions, including on private jets such as those owned by Russian multi-millionaire Roman Abramovich. But the country later won praise from the European Commission for the scope of the assets frozen.

The oligarchs German Khan, Alexey Kuzmichev and Andrei Kosogov resigned in early March from all positions at LetterOne, a Luxembourg-based investment vehicle, after their assets were blocked. But fellow oligarchs Roman Trotsenko and Vladimir Yevtushenkov, who owns East-West United Bank in Luxembourg, continue to represent Luxembourg as honorary consuls in Russia.

Vladimir Yevtushenko is a business heavyweight and honorary consul of Luxembourg to Russia LT Archives

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel urged keeping diplomatic channels open before and early in the crisis. He had two phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Moscow's invasion, seeking de-escalation and direct talks between Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. After Russia's retreat from near Kyiv and the discovery of massacred civilians in the town of Bucha, Bettel said he no longer wanted to speak to Putin.

Military aid

Luxembourg quickly delivered military aid to desperate Ukraine, and the flow of material surpassed that provided by its larger neighbour Belgium, according to an investigative military website. Luxembourg bought Soviet-era ammunition for Ukraine and reconnaissance drones from Czechia.

A Czech-made Primoco reconnaissance drone of the type Luxembourg sent to assist Ukrainian forces, Shutterstock

Luxembourg also announced it would send soldiers to Romania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank and join the EU's latest military mission, which is set to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

Bettel visited Zelenskyi in June and was thanked for allocating 15% of the Grand Duchy's defence budget, some €75 million, behind Ukraine's war efforts.

Luxembourg also announced it would double its defence spending by 2028 by focusing on areas such as satellites, cybersecurity and dual-use items. Luxembourg is also set to host a new, €1 billion NATO tech innovation fund.

Human rights

The Grand Duchy should keep a closer eye on the human rights records of the companies it hosts, a United Nations group said this year after a review that included a conversation with Luxembourg-based spyware company NSO.

Unlike other European countries, Luxembourg lacks a due diligence law that would force it to monitor the companies domiciled here to see they respect human rights and avoid corruption abroad. Luxembourg has only created a voluntary pact with some 50 businesses, excluding many big companies.

A planned EU directive on the issue is likely going to affect only a very small minority of Luxembourg firms, excluding many small and medium-sized companies, and falls short of the expectations of pressure groups.

The building housing the Israeli NSO group, maker of "Pegasus", in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. - AFP

Europe is ill-equipped to deal with countries using spyware to snoop on their own citizens, the European Parliament said, pointing out Luxembourg as a key enabler of NSO. The maker of the Pegasus spying software booked more than half of its sales over two previous years in the Grand Duchy, the Luxembourg Times found in August. That made it "clear that Luxembourg functions as an important business hub for NSO Group," according to the European Parliament report.

Green funds

Nearly half of EU investment funds with green credentials continue to hold money in fossil fuels, a media investigation found, showing clients can still not fully rely on such sustainability criteria.

Of the 508 funds in Luxembourg which met the strictest EU standards for sustainable investing, 43% had at least some exposure to oil, gas, coal or aviation. In the EU, the number was slightly higher at 46% as of June, according to a Luxembourg Times joint data dive with Netherlands investigative outlets Follow the Money and Investico.

The subsequent tidal wave of ESG fund downgrades shaved at least €85 billion off the value of assets under management.

Missing woman

An 82-year-old man who spent part of his life in Luxembourg became the unlikely centre of a probe into an Australian woman who walked out of her family 25 years ago and disappeared.

Danlois, now well into her eighties, says convicted scammer caught her in a "bad phase" of her life ID/ Bart Dewaele

An inquest by a court in New South Wales (NSW) found multiple links between Marion Barter, who disappeared in 1997, and Frederic De Hedervary, who used dozens of aliases, ran a business in the Grand Duchy, and admitted to having been arrested at least three times during his life.

The NSW State Coroner opened the inquest in 2020, after insistent probing by journalists of "The Lady Vanishes", one of Australia's most widely heard podcasts. Earlier investigations into the case - which carries more than a whiff of Netflix's 2022 film "The Tinder Swindler" - had yielded no results.

A Belgian woman came forward after initial reporting by this newspaper to say she had been a victim of the man. When Ghislaine Danlois met Hedervary, he told her he was a bank manager in Australia and pushed her to get married in Bali, she said as she shared letters exchanged with Belgian police and photos to prove her point.

