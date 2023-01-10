Accountancy firm Muller & Associés acquires competitor

Marc Meyers and Florence Bastin, who founded FGDL, will withdraw from the company after the acquisition

Fiduciaire Muller & Associés (FMA), a chartered accountancy firm, acquired competitor Fiduciaire du Grand-Duché de Luxembourg (FGDL) to "increase its critical masse" in serving small- and medium-sized enterprises in accounting, tax and payroll services.

"FMA will take over the accounting and tax activities as well as the entire team of FGDL", the companies said in a press release Tuesday. The acquisition, for an undisclosed fee, took effect at the start of the year.

FMA is based in Strassen and Mersch and had 25 employees in 2020, according to filings in Luxembourg's business register. FGDL was founded in 2008 and is now also located at the same address in Strassen. In 2021, FGDL had some 13 employees, according to business filings.



Marc Meyers and Florence Bastin, who founded FGDL, will withdraw from the company after the acquisition. They will, however, continue managing another company, FLUX Advisors, which supports managers and family businesses and provides mandates for administrators, liquidators and auditors.









