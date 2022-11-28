Adler agrees on 'expensive, complex’ debt deal with bondholders

Luxembourg-based Adler will need support from a majority of its bondholders to change the terms of the notes

Luxembourg-based Adler Group SA agreed on a key deal with creditors to extend debt maturities and postpone a deadline to publish audited accounts.

The German landlord, which is headquartered in Luxembourg, reached a pact with 45% of its bondholders to raise as much as €937.5 million of a secured loan to pay back the next bonds coming due, according to a statement published late on Friday. The new loan will give creditors rights over 25% of the shares, according to the statement.

Bloomberg previously reported bondholders were in talks to provide new funds to Adler.

“The deal isn’t easy, it’s expensive, it’s complex, it still has to be executed,” Chairman Stefan Kirsten said in a conference call with reporters. “It cuts into the meat of our equity holders. That’s totally clear. But this way, we’re preserving the company for all stakeholders.”

Adler will need support from a majority of its bondholders to change the terms of the notes. It will seek alternative processes in Germany or abroad if it fails to get backing from investors, according to the statement.

The landlord is seeking to pay down €6.3 billion of debt just as Germany’s once booming real estate market shows signs of turning. The firm has been rocked by a chain of events set in motion by a report from short-seller Viceroy Research. Adler’s management immediately rejected Viceroy’s accusations of fraud.

Adler ordered a forensic probe into the allegations led by KPMG. The review didn’t find evidence of systemic fraud. Still, share and bond prices continued to slide on concern it didn’t disprove some of the allegations. KPMG has since quit as auditor of Adler. The company is still seeking a replacement.

The deal will allow Adler to delay a deadline to publish audited consolidated accounts to December 2023 from April.

