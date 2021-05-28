Amazon draws ire for failing to attend EP hearing

Amazon drew criticism this week for failing to send a representative to a European Parliament hearing which was examining allegations the company has breached labour laws.

Members from the parliament's Employment and Social Affairs Committee met on Thursday to discuss media reports of intrusive monitoring and surveillance of staff by Amazon and the online retailer's hostile stance towards its workers joining trade unions.

Agnes Jongerius, a Dutch member of the committee, said Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos – or another senior company executive in his place – had been invited to attend the hearing.



“Unfortunately Amazon declined our invitation. I very much regret that Amazon chose not to participate in this hearing and not use the opportunity to present its views and explanations on the issues discussed,” said Jongerius.



“I think a company of the size and importance of Amazon… should not shy away from engaging in public dialogue with the lawmakers.”



The corporate giant had informed the parliamentarians that it would instead respond in writing to any questions raised during the hearing, Jongerius told the committee. Amazon has said committee members were welcome to visit one of its sites once Covid-19 related travel restrictions were eased, she said.

“We respect the right of our employees: to join or not to join a trade union or other legitimate organisation of their choice - without fear of reprisals, intimidation or harassment," an Amazon spokesman said.

Amazon has been facing criticism in recent weeks after a report by the University of London said the company was using the giant's European headquarters in Luxembourg merely as a jurisdiction to substantially lower its tax bill. The report was commissioned by the European Parliament's Left party.



