ArcelorMittal resumes production at Ukraine plant

At request of Ukraine, Luxembourg-based steel giant ArcelorMittal is producing in war-torn country again despite ongoing conflict

At request of Ukraine, Luxembourg-based steel giant ArcelorMittal is producing in war-torn country again despite ongoing conflict

Luxembourg-headquartered steel giant ArcelorMittal has resumed production in Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine at the country's request despite Russia's ongoing invasion.

On Monday, one blast furnace in the city resumed production of low volumes of pig iron - a step in the production process which is used to make steel - with further operations scheduled to restart later, Pascal Moisy, spokesman for ArcelorMittal said on Tuesday.

"This decision is in response of a request from the Ukraine government to consider re-starting production as part of the efforts to start rebuilding the country's economy", he said.

Russia is refocusing its efforts on the Donbas in eastern Ukraine after the invading country retreated from northern Ukraine, with Western and Ukrainian officials believing a major offensive is imminent.

Kryviy Rih's plant is one of the major operations of ArcelorMittal. The plant generated €3.8 billion in sales last year and produced 4.9 million tons of steel, according to Europe's largest steelmaker. The company's mines also produced 11.7 million tons of iron ore in 2021. The firm is Ukraine’s largest foreign direct investor.

When the war broke out in late February, ArcelorMittal said it had contingency plans in place to save people and assets, and proceeded to halt production at the steel plant and also operations in several mines in the country.

"Our open pit iron ore mining operations continue, and we are reopening our underground mines progressively", Moisy said.

The plant in Ukraine, which is in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown, was in the news in January as the country's courts froze its accounts over accusations of tax evasion against a senior executive. The company at the time said this was due to the individual, and not the company itself.

In late March, ArcelorMittal said it had eliminated Russian commodities from its supply chain following the invasion of Ukraine, as it previously sourced about a fifth of the coal for its European mills from Russia.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.