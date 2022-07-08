ArcelorMittal sales are back in Russia

Workers at the former ArcelorMittal steel mill in Belval in December 2016

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal resumed shipping steel into Russia after previously suspending business ties after Moscow’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, the steel giant said on Friday.

ArcelorMittal resumed supplying steel to Russian customers last month after halting exports in May, Russian business newspaper Kommersant reported earlier this week.

The company declined to discuss how long it suspended sales into Russia.

ArcelorMittal's is selling the steel from its massive steel plant in Kazakhstan, the company said on Friday. The plant employs about 14,000 workers, Russia news agency TASS reported. Including mining operations, the company employs 35,000 in Kazakhstan, ArcelorMittal said.

Resuming sales to Russian customers was “the only alternative to protect the viability of the mill and the livelihood” of its employees, ArcelorMittal said in an emailed statement to the Luxembourg Times.

The sales nonetheless “are in full compliance with applicable sanctions and related export controls,” the company said.

EU trade sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow's invasion ban steel and iron imports from Russia, but don’t restrict shipments into Russia.

While Kazakhstan has not imposed trade sanctions against Russia in response to the Kremlin's bloody invasion in February, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has said his country won't break international sanctions imposed on Moscow for fear of economic retribution from the EU, US or other allies.

The Kazakh plant's production costs are lower than Russian steel makers, allowing ArcelorMittal to undercut competitors there, Kommersant reported.

The company did not respond to questions about any economic advantage it enjoyed by selling into Russia.

ArcelorMittal resumed production in April at another sprawling steel mill at Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine after Russia's invasion forced it to shut down for several weeks. “We continue to be deeply concerned about the situation in the Ukraine, where ArcelorMittal also owns significant steel and mining operations and employs 26,000 people,” the company’s statement said on Friday.

Questioned in Luxembourg’s parliament on Thursday about the ArcelorMittal decision, Economy Minister Franz Fayot said he knew nothing about steel sales into Russia. He said he assumed the company would comply with any applicable EU sanctions. The Luxembourg state owns 1.5% of ArcelorMittal, which grew out of a takeover of the former Luxembourg-based steel champion Arcelor. The company's 10-member board of directors includes former Luxembourg Finance Minister Etienne Schneider and industrial grandee Michel Wurth.

Global steel consumption was expected to contract this year as Russia’s invasion slowed the economic rebound from the pandemic, ArcelorMittal said in May. Europe's largest steelmaker still posted a sizeable first-quarter profit of $4.1 billion (€3.9 billion), up from $2.3 billion (€2.17 billion) a year ago.

After a lengthy run as the world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal was again No. 2 last year behind China Baowu Group, the Brussels-based World Steel Association reported last month.

