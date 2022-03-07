Arendt & Medernach appoints new partners

The law firm is strengthening its offering in response to regulatory developments and client needs

Law firm Arendt & Medernach has recruited Emmanuelle Mousel and Lynn Alzin as new partners to strengthen its team of 380 legal professionals in all areas of Luxembourg business law.

Emmanuelle Mousel was named a partner in the Insurance & Reinsurance and Banking & Financial Services team. She has been a member of the Luxembourg Bar since 2012.

Lynn Alzin is a partner in the Bank Lending & Structured Finance and Capital Markets team. She has been a member of the Luxembourg Bar since 2009.

