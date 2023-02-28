Asset management firm ordered liquidated

Entrance to the offices of Luxembourgs financial industry regulator, the CSSF

A small asset management firm that described its clients as wealthy individuals and institutional investors has been ordered liquidated by a Luxembourg court, the country's financial regulator said on Tuesday.



Anphiko Asset Management was ordered dissolved and liquidated by order of the Luxembourg District Court last week, the CSSF said in a statement. The Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier in December won a court order suspending all payments by the company and prohibiting its managers from making any moves unless authorised by an appointed administrator.

Anphiko reported assets of €2 million in 2021 and losses of €481,000, almost five times more than the previous year, according to annual results filed last July. The company did not respond on Tuesday to emails requesting comment.

The court judgement orders Anphiko's creditors to file their claims with the court by September.

