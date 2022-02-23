Aston Martin sees rise in shipments despite supercar delays

The company sold more than 3,000 DBXs, giving it a 20% share of the luxury SUV market

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc expects deliveries to rise by 8% this year after surging demand for its DBX SUV helps to offset delays for the carmaker’s Valkyrie supercar.

The carmaker reported fourth quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 65.6 million pounds ($89.2 million), it said Wednesday falling short of analysts’ estimates of 81 million pounds.

In January, Aston said delayed deliveries of the 2.4 million-pound Valkyrie had reduced its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by about 15 million pounds. Still, the company said it sold more than 3,000 DBXs in the year, giving it a 20% share of the luxury SUV market. Aston plans to deliver as many as 90 Valkyries this year, according to the statement.

The shares rose as much as 3.4% in early trading in London.

Aston Martin has spent the last 18 months restructuring after a rescue by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll. The 62-year-old fashion mogul injected cash and forged closer ties with Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz to ensure the company survives tumultuous times for the auto industry.

The company said it is on track to achieve its medium-term revenue and profit targets.

“We always mentioned that 2023 is the year we become profitable,” Stroll said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

