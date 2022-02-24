Axa profit jumps above pre-pandemic levels after Covid woes

Earnings last year rose to over €7 billion, more than double the 2020 total

Axa is moving past its Covid-related woes as profit recovered from a 2020 slump and surged to a record.



Earnings last year jumped to €7.3 billion, the Paris-based insurer said Thursday in a statement. The figure was more than double earnings posted for 2020, when the firm booked a €1.5 billion charge due to the pandemic.

“Regarding Axa’s fundamentals, we are extremely confident,” Chief Financial Officer Alban de Mailly Nesle said in a call with reporters. “This is what we showed in 2021, and we start the year with confidence.”

Axa shares lost as much as 6.2% in early Paris trading amid a market-wide slump triggered by Russia’s military attack on Ukraine.

Axa is emerging from a difficult period for insurers, which were hit by simultaneous claims across various industries when the coronavirus pandemic shut down large parts of the economy.



Munich Re also reported a profit rebound for 2021, saying on Wednesday that profit more than doubled, which will allow the company to return €2.5 billion via a share buyback and higher dividend.

CEO's future

Axa, which completed a €1.7 billion share buyback earlier this month, is launching an additional €500 million stock-repurchase program on Feb. 28 to compensate for the earnings dilution triggered by disposals, as announced in November. The firm also plans a €1.54 dividend, up 8% from last year.

Axa XL, the insurer’s unit dedicated to large corporate risks, reported underlying earnings of €1.2 billion, meeting the target set by Chief Executive Officer Thomas Buberl.

The unit, which the firm acquired in 2018 for $15.3 billion (€13.6 billion), is a key part of Buberl’s effort to shift the company’s focus to its underwriting activity.



Shareholders will vote at the annual meeting in April whether to give the CEO, who is now concentrating on growing the insurer’s health unit, another term at the helm.

The insurer also announced its intention to transform its holding company into the group’s internal re-insurer. The entity will become a licensed re-insurer and absorb Axa Global Re in a merger, according to the statement. The deal, which is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, is expected to result in €2 billion in additional cash at Axa SA by 2026.

Storm damage

Though it is too early to fully assess the damage wrought by recent storms in Europe, the group anticipates an impact of roughly €200 million, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Frederic de Courtois said in a call with reporters.

Axa believes inflation will ease after the response from central banks and the reopening of economies as Covid keeps subsiding, de Mailly Nesle said on the call. Still, the group sees an increase in long term rates as the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve stop purchasing bonds on the market. This could have a positive impact on Axa, as it means it will reinvest at higher rates, the CFO said.

The strong results allowed Axa to update its outlook. The firm says it can deliver underlying earnings-per-share growth at the top of the 3%-to-7% range it set for itself from 2020 to 2023.

The insurer, which aimed for €14 billion euros in “upstream” cumulative cash for the 2021-2023 period, believes it could now exceed that target, which refers to funds generated by its operating units and transferred back to the holding company.

Axa’s overall revenue rose 3% to €99.9 billion. The firm’s property-and-casualty unit, the biggest contributor to revenue, saw sales rise to €49.3 billion.

As of the end of December, Axa’s solvency ratio stood at 217%, above the average estimate of 215%.

