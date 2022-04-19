Banking Circle buys German sector peer SEPAexpress

Luxembourg-headquartered financial technology company Banking Circle, which provides payment solutions for businesses, is acquiring Germany's startup SEPAexpress, a fellow payments service provider.

Because of the deal, SEPAexpress "gains immediate access to technology infrastructure and financial resources to accelerate its growth", Banking Circle said in a press release on Tuesday.

Banking Circle offers cross-border payments, accounts and liquidity management to businesses through a hub for real-time clearing and settlement. According to its website, Banking Circle processed over €250 billion in payments volumes in 2021.

SEPAexpress, launched in 2017, specialises in providing instant direct debit payments from account to account as an alternative to credit cards.

Banking Circle was founded in 2015 and was based in London at first, but then picked Luxembourg in 2017 as its hub for EU customers in the wake of the UK's decision to leave the European Union.

In 2018, the Swedish investment company EQT bought Banking Circle from the Danish Saxo Bank for around €280 million ($300 million).



Beyond Luxembourg, Banking Circle has offices in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, London, Munich, Singapore and Stamford, Connecticut.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.