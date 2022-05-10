Barclays avoided taxes as money routed through Luxembourg

British bank Barclays avoided about €2.1 billion in taxes by routing profits from a deal through Luxembourg, allowing it to pay less than 1% in taxes, a UK newspaper's investigation found.



Barclays’ tax bills showed that for more than a decade it took advantage of a 2009 decision to sell a fund management business to US financial group Blackrock Inc., The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

Barclays' profits from the $15.2 billion (€14.4 billion) sale were reported in the Grand Duchy rather than in the UK, the newspaper wrote. That allowed Barclays to offset future profits against a drop in the value of company shares it acquired as part of the deal, The Guardian reported.

Barclays employs only 54 people in Luxembourg, but with with turnover last year of £1.1bn (€1.28 billion) the bank's Grand Duchy operations are its most profitable behind the UK and the US, where it employs thousands, The Guardian wrote. Barclays did not respond on Tuesday when Luxembourg Times asked about current staffing.

Barclays’ Luxembourg operations made £6.6bn (€7.7 billion) in profits since 2013, according to annual tax documents released by the bank, but paid only £46m (€54 million) in taxes, or less than 1%, the newspaper wrote.

Barclays could have been taxed between 25% and nearly 30% had it not taken advantage of the loss offsets taken in Luxembourg, The Guardian reported.

The Grand Duchy’s reputation as a tax haven for multinationals such as Barclays has been hard to shake since the 2014 LuxLeaks scandal. The expose demonstrated that Luxembourg's offered major multinational corporations favourable, special tax deals for a presence in the Grand Duchy.

Last year's OpenLux revelations showed how the world's wealthy used shell companies in Luxembourg to shield properties and other assets from the taxman. More than 25,000 such letterbox companies listed their offices as being located at just 40 Luxembourg addresses.

The country awarded more controversial tax rulings last year than in 2020, while also challenging its reputation as a tax haven.

The series of investigations by journalists into taxes dodged by using opaque legal structures across Europe led the European Commission to issue a directive late last year that would force thousands of holding companies to prove they have material activities in Luxembourg.

