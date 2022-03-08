Bettel in phone call with Ukraine President Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy thanked Bettel for the support his country had received from the Grand Duchy

Ukraine's President Volodimir Zelenskyy on Monday thanked Prime Minister Xavier Bettel for support Luxembourg had provided during the war, also discussing Ukraine's chances of entering the EU in a telephone call.

Zelenskyy thanked Bettel for a €250 million donation from the EU, he said in a Tweet on Monday, while Bettel said Luxembourg would take up refugees.

Luxembourg was making more places available for refugees from Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Jean Asselborn said in a reply to a parliamentary question on Monday. The country has a total of 4,000 beds available for refugees, but those were all taken, he said. Refugee centres had already been packed before the war, a spokesman for the ministry said, and the recent influx of people fleeing Ukraine had only made that situation worse.

Two hundred additional beds will be available in the Kirchberg business area, and a further forty beds at the Findel airport.

The government is currently in the process of putting up a list of available accommodations, such as hotels and youth hostels, Asselborn wrote.



