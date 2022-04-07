BGL BNP Paribas sees profits drop 1% in 2021

The bank's Luxembourg subsidiary, which is partly owned by the state, recorded profits of €394 million last year, a slight fall from 2020

The Luxembourg subsidiary of Paris-based BNP Paribas saw a 1% decrease in profits to €394 million last year, the bank said on Thursday, a drop after an impressive 2020 boosted by property sales.

BGL BNP Paribas’ net profits were down from €398 million in 2020, but rose by 7% last year when capital gains from property sales were excluded, the bank said in its 2021 annual results, which were released on Thursday. Banking income increased by 2% to €1.6 billion.



Retail and corporate banking recorded a 6% growth in average loans outstanding, boosted by an increase in retail loans and lending to companies, the bank said. Average deposit volumes increased by 16%.

As at the end of last year, the balance sheet stood at €62.1 billion, up €5.5 billion from the end of 2020.

The bank closed seven of its branches across the Grand Duchy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and more people banking online, the organisation said at the end of 2020.

It allowed delayed payments on nearly 5,300 business loans during the first six months of that year as companies struggled with the impact of the health crisis.

BGL BNP Paribas employs 2,140 people in Luxembourg and is 34% owned by the Luxembourg state.

