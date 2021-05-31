Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Brexit shrank UK services exports by £110bn, academics find"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Brexit shrank UK services exports by £110bn, academics find".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Best choice

ONE-YEAR

premium access
9.80 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times

ONE-MONTH

premium access
9.80 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Brexit shrank UK services exports by £110bn, academics find
Exclusive for subscribers
Trade

Brexit shrank UK services exports by £110bn, academics find

2 min. 31.05.2021
Research shows that financial services exports were hardest hit over four-year period
Exclusive for subscribers
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Brexit shrank UK services exports by £110bn, academics find"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Brexit shrank UK services exports by £110bn, academics find".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Best choice

ONE-YEAR

premium access
9.80 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times

ONE-MONTH

premium access
9.80 / per month
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
Already a subscriber? Login here.