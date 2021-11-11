CEO of Luxembourg-linked spyware company NSO resigns

The company responsible for the Pegasus software is headquartered in Israel but has several entities in the Grand Duchy

The head of NSO, the company that hit the headlines with its Pegasus spyware used to snoop on high-profile figures such as French President Emmanuel Macron, has stepped down, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Itzik Benbenisti announced his resignation on Thursday, Haaretz newspaper reported, only two weeks after he started in the role. He had made the decision after the US blacklisted the Israeli-headquartered spyware firm, Haaretz said, citing sources close to Benbenisti.

The US blacklisted NSO Group - which has multiple entities in Luxembourg – saying the company was "engaging in activities that are contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States". Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was later murdered, was one of the other prominent people whose telephone messages were monitored using Pegasus.

The US Department of Commerce added NSO to the blacklist saying it "developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments that used these tools to maliciously target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, activists, academics, and embassy workers."

NSO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Luxembourg too

Governments around the world used the Pegasus spyware to target activists, journalists, lawyers, dissidents and heads of state, a consortium of international media outlets revealed in July. Once deployed, the user of the spyware can take over complete control of a person’s device, intercept messages and phone calls, take screenshots and use the phone as a remote listening device.

NSO runs nine entities in Luxembourg, but said in a letter to Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn that it had not exported any spyware from the country. However, the ministry has no means of verifying this, Asselborn said.



In an exclusive live interview with the Luxembourg Times, Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said that Luxembourg had also purchased controversial spyware - the first such public admission. In the interview, Bettel blamed foreign governments for misusing the software, describing the reports as “a scandal” and "unacceptable". However, he said that the spyware, if used correctly, was a powerful tool to fight terrorism and went on to confirm that Luxembourg had used it "for reasons of state security".

The admission prompted lawmakers to look into the matter, asking the prime minister in a parliamentary question to clarify when the spyware was bought, which arm of the Luxembourg state used it and whether it is still being used.

