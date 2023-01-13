CFL buys stake in Moselle port to expand business

Shippers can now offload and receive goods either by lorry, or by train

CFL wants to expand its offer by taking a stake in the inland port of Mertert

Luxembourg's national railway company CFL has bought a stake in the country's only port on the river Moselle, allowing it to add water transport to its traditional activities, the group said on Thursday.

The cooperation between CFL and Luxport, the company running the port in the village of Mertert, would connect the railway network more directly to European seaports, CFL said in a press release.

Shippers could now offload and receive their cargo either by train or by road, CFL said. The Mertert port specialises in sand, minerals, fertilisers, as well as metals, and heavy goods such as wind turbines and concrete elements.

Jan Löwenguth from Manuport on the left and Managing Director of the CFL Marc Wengler on the right. CFL

The company's freight business largely contributed to a record profit of nearly €21 million the company posted in 2021, adding €6 million to the overall result, an increase of €5 million compared to 2020, CFL said last year. Turnover just about exceeded €1 billion in 2021 for the first time.



The firm invested €288 million in modernising, expanding and maintaining the railway network, an increase of 11% compared to 2020.



