Chelsea owner wins changes from publisher over Putin claims

Roman Abramovich reaches settlement over allegations in book that he was ordered to buy London football club by Russian leader

Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, has reached a settlement with HarperCollins and the author of a book that claimed he was directed to buy the team by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich sued Catherine Belton, the author of “Putin’s People: How The KGB Took Back Russia And Then Took On The West,” which was published by HarperCollins, over the allegations and launched a London court battle. The allegation Abramovich was acting on Putin’s orders was ruled defamatory by a London judge last month.

HarperCollins said it had amended the claims about Abramovich’s purchase of Chelsea and included more details on why he bought the club, as well as comments from his spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday. It also changed statements about the late businessman Boris Berezovsky’s ownership of Russian oil company Sibneft.

“It is commonplace for books of this depth and scope to be amended as new information emerges, and both publisher and author are happy to reflect such changes in Putin’s People,” said a spokesperson for HarperCollins. The publisher issued an apology on its website.

“While the book always included a denial that Mr Abramovich was acting under anybody’s direction when he purchased Chelsea, the new edition will include a more detailed explanation of Mr Abramovich’s motivations for buying the club,” HarperCollins said.

Belton said on Twitter that she’s faced what felt like a “war of attrition” faced with lawsuits from four Russian billionaires.

A charitable donation will be made by the publisher instead of a damages pay out, according to Abramovich’s spokesperson. The spokesperson declined to comment on the amount.

“We are pleased that today’s changes and the resulting apology address the false allegations made on this subject and look forward to further developing Chelsea’s many positive initiatives in the UK,” Abramovich’s spokesperson said.

