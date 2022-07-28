China, Australia get foot in Luxembourg investments market
Firms from China and Australia have been granted approval to offer investment services to Luxembourg-based clients, the country's financial regulator, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), has announced.
The two nations join just seven other non-EU countries which the CSSF categorises as being equivalent to EU countries, for the purposes of investment services or activities in Luxembourg.
The move to create a level playing field for Chinese fund managers represents a further strengthening of deep existing ties between the country and Luxembourg.
Bank of China's office in Luxembourg was the first in continental Europe, and there are now more than a dozen Chinese banks registered in the Grand Duchy, according to CSSF figures - although the number consists of a branch and a subsidiary of seven banks each.
"Chinese banks ... have been building a wide network of branches and subsidiaries in the European Union mostly via Luxembourg", Paolo Balmas, a PhD candidate at the LISER research institute, told The Luxembourg Times last year.
It is through Luxembourg that China wants to enter Europe's still-fragmented financial markets, Balmas said, while business activities in the Grand Duchy itself remain limited compared to UK and US banks. "Their contribution [to Luxembourg's financial centre] is not systemically important", Balmas said.
The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.