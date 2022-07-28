China, Australia get foot in Luxembourg investments market

Luxembourg's financial regulator amends rules to make two nations equivalent to other EU member states in terms of investment services

China Everbright Bank in Luxembourg City, one of several Chinese banks based in the country

Firms from China and Australia have been granted approval to offer investment services to Luxembourg-based clients, the country's financial regulator, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), has announced.

The two nations join just seven other non-EU countries which the CSSF categorises as being equivalent to EU countries, for the purposes of investment services or activities in Luxembourg.

The move to create a level playing field for Chinese fund managers represents a further strengthening of deep existing ties between the country and Luxembourg.

Bank of China's office in Luxembourg was the first in continental Europe, and there are now more than a dozen Chinese banks registered in the Grand Duchy, according to CSSF figures - although the number consists of a branch and a subsidiary of seven banks each.

"Chinese banks ... have been building a wide network of branches and subsidiaries in the European Union mostly via Luxembourg", Paolo Balmas, a PhD candidate at the LISER research institute, told The Luxembourg Times last year.

It is through Luxembourg that China wants to enter Europe's still-fragmented financial markets, Balmas said, while business activities in the Grand Duchy itself remain limited compared to UK and US banks. "Their contribution [to Luxembourg's financial centre] is not systemically important", Balmas said.



