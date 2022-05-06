Client assets rise 15% at Degroof Petercam bank

Belgian bank employs more than a quarter of its staff in Luxembourg

Belgian bank employs more than a quarter of its staff in Luxembourg

Degroof Petercam Luxembourg operates in three entities located in the La Cloche d'or area

Rising markets and new cash from customers caused a record 15% jump in client assets over 2021 at Degroof Petercam, a Brussels-based private bank which employs more than a quarter of its staff in Luxembourg.



Client assets rose by €11 billion to €86 billion, the bank in its consolidated annual report for 2021, which came out on Thursday. "2021 was a good year,” Chief Executive Officer Hugo Lasat was quoted as saying in a statement.

“This growth is mainly due to sustained commercial activity in the asset management and private banking activities," the bank said.



While one in five Luxembourg banks failed to make a profit last year, net profit at Degroof Petercam rose by almost 20% to €47.6 million, while net revenues were up 16% to €545.7 million.

The bank operates in three entities in Luxembourg: Banque Degroof Petercam Luxembourg S.A., Degroof Petercam Asset Services S.A. and Degroof Petercam Insurance Broker S.A.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.