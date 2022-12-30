Cloche d'Or site acquired for €110 million

Site to be developed into offices, shops and a hotel

The Titanium site includes the buildings in the centre-left that are beyond the round IQ-EQ building in the foreground.

A former industrial area west of the Cloche d'Or business district was purchased for €110 million to be developed into a site for offices, shops and a hotel, Belgian real estate company Codic said.



The transfer of the so-called Titanium site, which is about eight acres, took place on Thursday, Codic and seller Nextensa said in a press release. The two companies agreed to the sale in 2021.

Codic previously developed the former Ford garages and the AEG Siemens site on the Kirchberg Plateau into the The Square and K2 projects, the company said.



Nextensa is a mixed real estate investor and developer. Almost half of its €1.35 billion portfolio is in Luxembourg, with 41% in Belgium and 13% in Austria.

