Construction heavyweights team up in Luxembourg

Giorgetti boss has rejected accusations companies such as his own were part of the problem of soaring housing prices

Heavy-weight construction companies Félix Giorgetti and CDCL said on Monday they would bundle procurement and jointly invest in new technologies in a partnership, while continuing to operate separately on the market.

The Giorgetti group will take a minority stake of likely around 30% in the construction division of CDCL in the coming months, the companies said, enabling them to offer customers a range of new products such as 3D printing, robotics, timber construction and sustainable development.

The Giorgetti Group, dating back to 1937, is already the largest player in Luxembourg, with more than 1,500 employees. CDCL - Compagnie de Construction Luxembourgeoise - came out of the fusion of three companies in 1979. Both companies will continue to operate independently in engineering works and the construction of residential and commercial real estate.

The news comes as Luxembourg faces one of the worst housing squeezes in Europe. Housing prices have doubled over the last decade, and the reasons often cited are empty plots that are not being built on rapidly enough - and the fact that much of the land is held by only a small group of owners.

But Marc Giorgetti, one of the heads of the group, has rejected accusation that private construction firms are partly to blame for the housing bubble"As soon as we have a building permit, we start [working]", he told the Luxemburger Wort newspaper in an interview in October this year.



A staggering 82% of voters in a recent poll said they were "greatly worried" about access to affordable housing, leading Prime Minister Xavier Bettel to pledge some first steps to curb housing prices, including new taxes.



Luxembourg's construction sector has also been suffering from global supply issues and inflationary pressure, creating shortages that drive up prices.

