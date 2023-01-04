Costs hit construction sector as firms pull hiring brakes

Some sectors are hiring less than usual, unemployment agency director says

Luxembourg’s construction sector is taking a hit as firms pull the brakes on recruitment due to high inflation and a scarcity of building materials, the director of the country’s employment agency said.

Some sectors, including construction, have slowed their recruitment and are hiring less than usual through the agency, which could lead to an uptick in the country’s unemployment rate, ADEM director Isabelle Schlesser told public broadcaster 100,7 this week.

“There are fewer offers,” she said. “High inflation and a lack of materials are the first signals of the situation.”

The cost of building materials, such as wood and steel, have skyrocketed as a result of Russia’s war on Ukraine and lingering Covid supply chain issues. Inflation has accelerated at its fastest pace in decades around the world in recent months, leading central banks to raise interest rates to prevent the economy from overheating.

Building companies have expressed concern that people might cancel plans for new homes or renovation works due to heftier price tags as costs continue to rise. Many people have also stopped looking for a home to buy and some have had to reconsider their budget as a result of mortgage rate rises, property website atHome previously said.



"There are still however 13,000 open jobs overall, which is a record", Schlesser said, highlighting the unemployment rate is below 5%.

November saw a record level of jobseekers with more than 14,600 residents registered with the job agency. Companies advertised only around 3,270 new jobs in November – a decrease of 7.1% compared to the same period of 2021, the latest unemployment data shows.

The catering sector had the most vacancies, with 111 jobs available in November, Schlesser said.

Attracting firms

In a separate interview, the head of the Luxembourg Employers' Association (UEL) said lowering corporate taxes could ultimately bring more tax revenue to the state.

"If you raise taxes, and somewhere else is more attractive, then businesses will go there" UEL President Michel Reckinger told 100,7 on Tuesday. "We need to be careful to not lose the economy we have.

UEL President Michel Reckinger Photo: Marc Wilwert

"Taxes on corporations are somewhat higher here than the European average, which is 20%. Here the average is 25%" Reckinger said, fearing that tax in Luxembourg is not competitive enough.

At just under 25%, the statutory tax rate in the city of Luxembourg is much higher than the OECD-agreed minimum, but many companies manage to pay much less. But it is unlikely a minimum tax rate would chase companies out of Luxembourg, the OECD's tax chief, Pascal Saint-Amans, said last year.

(Additional reporting by Yannick Lambert)

