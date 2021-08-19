Mastercard set to face UK’s largest class action over fees

Ruling comes after Mastercard lost a bid to block the long-running case at the UK's Supreme Court in December

Mastercard Inc. is set to face a 14 billion-pound (€16 billion) class action over its payment fees after a London tribunal gave the group bringing the suit the green light to proceed.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled on Wednesday in favour of Walter Merricks, the former head of the UK Financial Ombudsman Service, saying that he can represent some 46 million consumers. Still, the judges stopped short of allowing him to add deceased individuals to the lawsuit which would have boosted the class size to almost 60 million people.

The ruling comes after Mastercard lost a bid to block the long-running case at the UK’s Supreme Court in December. The Purchase, New York-based credit card provider has faced numerous legal challenges since European Union courts said its payment fees unfairly restricted competition.

The case stems from an EU ruling that the card fees that the company had charged for transactions were unfair and a breach of competition law.

“This claim isn’t being brought by UK consumers but is being driven by lawyers, backed by organisations primarily focused on making money for themselves,” Mastercard said in an emailed statement. “The decision today reduces the value of this spurious claim by more than 35%.”

A representative for Merricks didn’t reply to an email seeking comment.

A trial date is yet to be fixed.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

