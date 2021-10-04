Credit Suisse’s Zurich offices raided in Greensill probe

Investors in funds that Credit Suisse ran together with Greensill are still waiting for more than $3 billion to be repaid

Police searched Credit Suisse Group AG’s Zurich offices last week and confiscated documents related to Greensill Capital, complicating the Swiss bank’s efforts to move past a scandal that forced it to freeze a $10 billion (€8.6 billion) group of funds.

The raid comes after a criminal complaint by Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or Seco, for violations of a federal law against unfair competition. A spokesman for the public prosecutor in Zurich confirmed that proceedings had been opened against a representative of Greensill as well as unknown persons.

Greensill Capital, which finances supply chains, was the biggest financer of Liberty Steel. The company operates a steel plant in Dudelange, Luxembourg, that employs more than 200. Those jobs are tied to a Belgian court's creditor protection for two Liberty Steel plants in the country that are operationally tied to Dudelange.

Liberty Steel and the UK-based metals and mining conglomerate of which it is a part, GFG Alliance, have struggled to find new financing since Greensill collapsed into administration in the UK in March. In May, Britain's Serious Fraud Office launched an investigation into GFG Alliance over suspected fraud and money laundering, adding further jeopardy to the jobs of the more than 30,000 steel and other workers employed worldwide. GFG denied wrongdoing and pledged to cooperate with the SFO.



“As part of an official procedure that is not directed against Credit Suisse, data have been secured,” a spokesperson for the bank said in an emailed statement. “Credit Suisse is cooperating fully with the authorities and will not comment on this until further notice because the proceedings are ongoing.”



Investors in the funds, which Credit Suisse ran together with Greensill, are still waiting for over $3 billion (€2.6 billion) to be repaid, more than half a year after the money pools were frozen. The Swiss lender has shaken up its top management ranks, replaced asset management head Eric Varvel and removed the business from direct oversight of wealth management. Top executives including risk and compliance chief Lara Warner have left, while Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has held onto his role.

The bank marketed the popular funds as among the safest investments it offered, because the loans they held were backed by invoices usually paid in a matter of weeks. But as the strategy grew, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted.

Although Seco’s complaint is rooted in what is called “unfair competition,” it’s not related to antitrust matters, according to Patrik Ducrey, the director of the Swiss Competition Commission.

“This has nothing to do with the Cartel Act,” Ducrey said in a telephone interview. “This can be misleading information about a company or false information to convince buyers to buy an investment.”

The Greensill disaster and the collapse of hedge fund Archegos Capital Management have prompted a soul-searching at Credit Suisse that continues under new Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, who told investors last week that the bank is at a “critical juncture.”

The new chairman has spent the last few months debating strategic options, with an expectation to finalize the long-term vision and mid-term plan by the end of the year. That plan will include “well-defined” financial targets as well as immediate priorities, he said.

Credit Suisse last month said it plans to pay back about $400 million (€344 million) to investors in supply-chain finance funds, the fifth such disbursement, taking the total amount returned to $6.3 billion (€5.4 billion). The bank has conducted an investigation into what happened with the Greensill-linked funds and is due to announce its findings soon.

“Greensill, Archegos, these are things that were I think under the watch of past management,” said David Herro of Harris Associates, one of Credit Suisse’s largest shareholders. “Numerous steps have been taken since then as a result of the new chairman coming.”

NZZ am Sonntag reported on the raid at Credit Suisse earlier.



©2021 Bloomberg L.P.



