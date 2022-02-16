CSSF fines Franklin Templeton, JP Morgan for flaws

(This article was updated with a comment from Franklin Templeton in paragraph four)

Luxembourg’s financial regulator has handed out fines to investment firm Franklin Templeton and JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) in recent weeks, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) has said.

The watchdog has slapped a €261,000 fine on investment firm Franklin Templeton over oversights in compliance with rules against money laundering and the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT), the CSSF said.

The CSSF issued its fine to Franklin Templeton International Services in December, but only published it in February. The company has undertaken “remedial actions” to address the issues, the CSSF said.

The fine involved documentation requirements into AML/CFT and “no actual instances of anti-money laundering occurred”, the company said.

The regulator has also hit investment fund manager JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) with a €173,500 fine for providing incomplete or incorrect information to the CSSF through its risk management process, the watchdog said in a separate statement.

It issued the fine in July last year, and announced it at the end of January. But neither fine had so far been widely reported in the press.

The company has since addressed the shortcomings, the CSSF said. JPMorgan has resolved the deficiencies and its clients were “not … negatively impacted in anyway”, a spokeswoman for the fund manager said in an email.

A move into ultra-rich clients combined with growing numbers of non-European customers means that the risk of money laundering in Luxembourg's private banks is increasing, the head of the CSSF said in 2019.



