CSSF fines fund company Maitland over rules breaches

Luxembourg's financial regulator slapped a fine of €266,000 on fund services company Maitland Luxembourg in July, the watchdog said on Wednesday, after lapses in sticking to rules against money laundering and terrorism financing.

The deficiencies had to do with risk assessment of clients, customer due diligence and cooperation with the authorities, the CSSF regulator said.

It had imposed the fine on 26 July after an inspection of Maitland's activities as a trust and company service provider. Maitland had since then "undertaken corrective measures and has sold part of its business to another trust and company service provider", the CSSF said.

Maitland declined to comment.

As of April this year, Maitland administered funds for over 110 investment managers and had $17 billion (€15.9 billion) in assets under management, the company says, employing just below 500 people across the world.

The CSSF raked in more than €4 million in fines last year, according to its latest annual report published in September.



Apex Group, which also has operations in Luxembourg and has been on a buying spree in recent months, said in May that it was planning to buy the fund services and third-party management company business operations of Maitland International Holdings plc.

In February this year, family office Stonehage Fleming said it had completed the acquisition of the private clients service of Maitland.

In late 2017, Maitland Luxembourg was among nine financial firms fined a total of €2 million for breaching anti-money laundering rules, in the wake of the publication of the Panama Papers.

