CSSF warns of fraudsters using BIL name

Investors should beware of fraudsters offering scam trading services through one of Luxembourg's main banks, the Banque Internationale à Luxembourg (BIL), the country's financial regulator CSSF warned on Tuesday.

Impostors are advertising the fraud in so-called 'Tiger Trade' blogs, claiming that the trading accounts would be opened with BIL, the CSSF said in a statement on its website.

BIL has "no connection" with the services being offered by the fraudsters, Luxembourg's financial regulator added.

In an unusual move last week, the CSSF issued a warning concerning itself, advising people to be vigilant against fraudsters sending emails using the name and logo of Luxembourg's financial regulator.



