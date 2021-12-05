CVC hires Goldman Sachs to prepare IPO, Times reports

Luxembourg-based CVC Capital Partners is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a stock-market listing, The Sunday Times reported, without saying where it got the information.

Bloomberg News reported previously that the buyout firm has been informally discussing the idea of an IPO after the successful listings of Bridgepoint Group Plc and EQT AB, though no decision has been made, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

CVC has not mandated any banks and is not actively preparing a listing, people familiar told Bloomberg News on Saturday. The firm continues to discuss internally the option of a listing and several banks have approached the firm with proposals, but nothing has been decided, the people said.

The buyout firm agreed in September to acquire secondary buyout specialist Glendower Capital and also lined up a minority stake sale to Blue Owl Capital Inc. at a $15 billion valuation. The fresh investor and acquisition were seen as CVC paving the way for a future IPO, the people said.

Representatives for CVC and Goldman Sachs declined to comment on a potential IPO or mandates.

Established in 1981 as the European venture capital arm of New York-based banking giant Citicorp, CVC describes itself as a private equity and credit firm with $125 billion of assets under management. Its investments in the past decade have ranged from Asian hospitals and European betting operations to a US pet supplier.

With Covid-19 crushing the finances of live sporting events, CVC has moved heavily into seeking deals in cricket, rugby, volleyball, tennis, basketball and European football.

The firm tried and failed to strike deals with Italy’s Serie A and Germany’s Bundesliga, the top football leagues in those countries. But its €2 billion injection into Spain's top two divisions in return for a long-term share of broadcasting revenues appears headed toward an approval vote on Friday despite opposition from the two largest and richest clubs.



In October, CVC won an auction to buy one of two new franchises in India's Twenty20 cricket contest for €658 million. It followed that with agreeing to pay Unilever €4.5 billion for its tea division, which includes the PG Tips and Lipton brands.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

