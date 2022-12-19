Daniel Engel joins Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management

Daniel Engel has joined Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management in Luxembourg, where he will be the private bank's new head of Business Development & Relationship Management for Institutional & Fund Services.

Engel, aged 47, has twenty years of experience in the asset management sector and will also sit on the board of the bank.

To post appointments at your company or organisation here, email a short statement to info@luxtimes.lu. Make sure to include a high-resolution photo. The content of this column is under the sole responsibility of the editorial team.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.