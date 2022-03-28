Deutsche Börse buys Kneip fund data company

The acquisition 'forms the basis for creating a leading fund data hub based in Luxembourg', the companies said

Deutsche Börse is acquiring Luxembourg's fund data specialist, Kneip, to create a fund data hub in Luxembourg, the companies said on Monday.

The takeover comes less than two years after Kneip announced it would lay off a third of its staff and focus on outsourcing.



Luxembourg-based Kneip, founded in 1993, specialises in fund data management and regulatory reporting solutions for the asset management industry, with a portfolio of more than 10,000 funds in around 40 countries.

Deutsche Börse's business is in exchange trading and the custody of securities and other financial instruments. The group employs around 10,000 people around the globe and is headquartered in Frankfurt in Germany.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of March and further details will not be disclosed, the companies said.

Luxembourg funds held a record €5.9 trillion in 2021, making it the second largest fund centre in the world after the US. Earlier this year, Kneip acquired UK technology business Dataglide.

Funds registered in Luxembourg lost €180 billion in value in January and further losses are likely in the first quarter of the year, Claude Thommes, the director general of the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI) said earlier this month.



