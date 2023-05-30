Dirk Fransaer appointed as interim director of LIST

The board of the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology approved unanimously of Fransaer

Dirk Fransaer will serve as interim director general of the Luxembourg Institute for Science and Technology while LIST searches for its new head.

A Belgian national, Fransaer has worked for the past 12 years as director general of VITO, the Flemish Institute for Technological Research. It is Belgium's largest research institute in the field of sustainable production and clean technologies.

