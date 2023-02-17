DLA Piper expands insurance business to Luxembourg

Global law firm DLA Piper is expanding into the insurance business in Luxembourg and named David De Cubber to run it and its existing reinsurance practice, the company said on Friday.

De Cubber, also appointed company counsel, will work on expanding the global firm's services and in strategically positioning the Luxembourg office as a key market participant in that field, the company said in a news release.

"With the addition of David De Cubber’s expertise and impressive experience, it [DLA Piper] expands its international insurance practice into Luxembourg, whilst bolstering the office’s broad financial sector capabilities," it said.

David de Cubber has 20 years experience in the insurance and financial services industries, having acted as Head of Legal at Lombard International Assurance for six years and Head of Legal at HSBC Private Luxembourg for another six years.







