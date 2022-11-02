DuPont scraps $5.2bn takeover deal

The US chemical giant is also in the process of selling two Luxembourg production lines

US chemical giant DuPont called off its planned $5.2 billion acquisition of engineering materials maker Rogers Corp., saying it was unable to get timely clearance from regulators.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. said it will pay a breakup fee of $162.5 million to Chandler, Arizona-based Rogers, whose shares plunged as much as 46% after the close of regular trading. DuPont’s brief statement was issued a day short of the one-year anniversary of the deal’s announcement.

The chemical giant is also in the process of finalising a sale of two of its Luxembourg production lines - the DuPont Teijin Films line and the Hytrel plastics production line - to Texas-based Celanese Corp. for $11 billion.

All 350 jobs affected by the sale will be secure, two unions said earlier this year. The unions negotiated job security and improved pay conditions in a new collective agreement running through 2025, they said last month.

While Tuesday’s statement did not specify which “required regulators” had not cleared the Rogers transaction, DuPont previously identified China’s State Administration for Market Regulation, SAMR, as the last remaining hurdle for deal approval.

The scuttling comes as mounting tensions between the US and China spill into industry as both governments vie for preeminence in key sectors such as semiconductors, advanced batteries for electric cars and artificial intelligence.

China has been wielding its power over the mergers of foreign companies with increasing force in recent years. In 2018, US-based Qualcomm Inc. scrapped a $44 billion bid for Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV after Chinese regulators failed to approve what would have been the largest-ever deal in the chip industry.

China sales accounted for more than a third of Rogers’ 2021 revenue, while nearly half of DuPont’s sales came from the broader the Asia-Pacific region, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

DuPont had pitched the Rogers purchase as a way to tap into the rapid growth of electric vehicles and advanced auto electronics. The deal also would have expanded its position in advanced materials for other key growth markets such as clean energy and 5G mobile-phone service.

Delaware-based DuPont’s shares rose about 6% in late trading.

Representatives for the two companies declined to comment beyond the statement.

