Dutch HR company buys Hudson Benelux consultants

Hudson Benelux will still run as its own individual brand from its Glacis office

Randstad Group Belgium, the local arm of the Dutch temporary employment multinational, said on Friday it had bought Hudson Benelux, an HR consulting firm with offices based in Luxembourg.

Dutch-listed Randstad, the parent of Randstad Group Belgium, operates in 38 different countries, including via four agencies based in Luxembourg.

The acquisition will strengthen Randstad's position in the HR market, the company said, enabling it to benefit from Hudson's specialties such as recruitment and talent management.

"Hudson completes Randstad's offered services, especially concerning "high level" profiles," Marc Lebrun, Managing Director for Randstad Luxembourg was quoted as saying in a press release. Hudson's office in the capital will continue to work as its own distinct brand with its 275 employees.

