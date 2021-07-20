Fewer people looking for work than a year ago

The number of Luxembourg residents looking for work fell by 18% in June this year compared to June 2020, as the economy recovered further from the coronavirus pandemic, job agency ADEM said on Tuesday.

A total of 16,402 people were registered with ADEM as of June 31 this year, falling by 3,474 from the same month last year.

“In June 2020 the job market was strongly impacted by the health crisis and lockdown,” ADEM said in a statement. “ The current decline [of people looking for work] can therefore be seen as a reversal of this.”

The number of Luxembourg residents registered as looking for work also fell, by nearly 1,000, in June compared to May.

Companies affected by the floods, which saw thousands evacuated from their homes and damages to business across Luxembourg last week, are able to claim the so-called chômage partiel – government payments towards 80% of their employees’ wages. They will have until July 18 to do so.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.