Encevo lifts veil on massive client data hack

Hackers accessed the data of the Encevo group in the night of July 22

Luxembourg's main energy supplier admitted for the first time hackers had published a trove client data on the darkweb, advising clients to closely monitor their bank accounts and change passwords for online services.



"Since the attack, there has been a publication of stolen data in the so-called Darknet," Encevo said, after disclosing an attack on two of its units - Creos and Enovos – that brought down client portals last month.



The BlackCat hacker group started publishing approximately 100GB of Encevo data on the darkweb - a part of the internet accessible only through special software - two weeks ago, according to cybersecurity firm Resecurity.



It was a typical tactic for BlackCat in case a company ignored the group's request for a ransom, the US firm said in an email.

"Based on our investigation, the root-cause of the attack was business email compromise, leading to a full-scale network intrusion into IT infrastructure of the firm," Resecurity said in an email.

Another cybersecurity firm, Emsisoft, based in New Zeeland, found screenshots of Encevo's stolen data which included a screenshot of somebody's passport. "Creos Luxembourg was listed on ALPHV/BlackCat’s site on the dark web," Brett Callow, an analyst at Emsisoft told the Luxembourg Times.

Encevo would not disclose the identity of the criminals "due to the ongoing investigations. But it did confirm it had been asked for a ransom.

“We did not comply with this demand, as we generally do not do business with criminals in order not to support their machinations,” Encevo said in a Frequently Asked Questions website post late on Monday.

Affected data include general master data such as surnames, first names, address data and, if stored, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers, as well as bank details for specific customer groups.



“We do not yet have all the information necessary to personally inform each person potentially affected,” Encevo said in the post on Monday.

The group - which dominates the national energy market - is working with authorities, including the High Commission for National Protection to analyse the scope of the attack, Encevo said last month.

Encevo posted almost €80 million in net profits last year. It also committed more than €268 million in investments in 2021 to modernise the electricity grid and ramp up charging stations for electric cars.

