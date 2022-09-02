Energy crisis to make Germany’s garbage dirtier

Faced with the risk of blackouts and rationing this winter, Germany has taken a step backwards on environmental protection.

Germany burns almost all of its garbage and the process of getting rid of its trash is about to get even dirtier as a result of the intensifying energy crunch.

In the latest move to counter the crisis, German regulators plan to loosen or lift limits on the amount of pollutants the country’s waste incinerators can spew into the atmosphere to help shore up power supplies.

Facing the risks of blackouts and rationing this winter, Germany has backtracked on environmental protections. The shift has included reviving mothballed coal-fired power plants to counter Russia’s moves to slash natural-gas deliveries over sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine.

The Federal Environment Authority now plans to allow waste incinerators, which generate around 6% of energy consumed by German households, to increase nitrogen-oxide emissions by one third and eventually abandon limits altogether. Cement plants are also set to be granted looser emissions criteria.

With some 150 waste incinerators scattered across Germany, the risk of decaying air quality is widespread.

“Germany is already notorious for breaking European nitrogen-oxide emission limits year after year,” said Christian Tebert, a policy advisor for environmental consultancy Oekopol. “Abandoning emission limits for waste incinerators and especially cement plants would be a further setback.”

At the center of the issue is ammonia. The chemical is used to neutralize emissions of nitrogen oxides -- a major contributor to urban smog and acid rain that harms respiratory tracts and damages soils. But ammonia supplies are tightening, because it’s produced with natural gas.

The rule changes would come into effect in the event of a severe shortfall in ammonia, which appears to be looming. This month, a wave of shutdowns has rampaged through Europe’s ammonia plants as record gas prices curtail production, leaving at least half of the region’s capacity offline.

If the gas squeeze persists, industrial furnaces could soon run out of ammonia stock. A shortage could put supplies needed to treat the emissions of diesel-powered trucks at risk as well, hampering Germany’s transport network.

Itad, the German incinerator industry’s lobby group, is confident authorities will approve the plan, as there’s little alternative to handling the country’s waste. Germany effectively banned landfills in 2005 and now burns around 25 million tons of garbage a year.

“Waste incineration is part of Germany’s critical infrastructure,” said Carsten Spohn, Itad’s managing director. “We’ll have to accept temporarily raised emission levels to uphold operations.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.