US solar manufacturers push back against China’s offshore plants

A group of US solar manufacturers has filed petitions requesting federal investigations into Chinese firms circumventing tariffs by manufacturing in other countries including Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand.

The group - which hasn’t identified its members companies - filed the petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce, according to Wiley Rein LLP, a Washington D.C. law firm advising the companies. Spokespersons for the department didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment sent outside of normal working hours.

“The petitions seek to apply the existing tariffs on China to the specific companies in the three countries that are circumventing the tariffs,” Tim Brightbill, an attorney for the group, American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention, said in an email. The manufacturers have asked to remain confidential, he added.

The call from the American companies comes amid increased US pressure against China’s solar industry as the Biden administration cracks down on alleged labor abuses in the Xinjiang region. Canadian Solar Inc. warned this week that all panel imports from China risk being detained by U.S. Customs.

Chinese firms dominate the manufacture of photovoltaic panels, which is a multi-step process often done in separate factories that can be located in different provinces or even countries. Several companies have opened plants in other nations in recent years for the last stage, assembling the solar modules.

The petitions argue that this creates an obvious route to circumvent U.S. tariffs against Chinese solar products. The industry group is asking for the extension of those tariffs to cover products from factories built by Chinese companies in Southeast Asia.

The petitions name several of China’s largest solar manufacturers, including Longi Green Energy Technology Co., Trina Solar Co., JinkoSolar Holding Co. and JA Solar Technology Co. Representatives from the companies and the China Photovoltaic Industry Association didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Wiley represented solar company SolarWorld Americas Inc. in its past efforts to impose tariffs on imported solar equipment. After SolarWorld and Suniva Inc. petitioned for import tariffs, then-President Donald Trump in 2018 approved duties of as much as 30% on solar equipment made outside the US.

Shares of some of the largest panel manufacturers fell in New York Tuesday. China-based JinkoSolar Holding Co. declined 5.5% at 10:14 a.m. E.T.. Canadian Solar Inc., which is based in Ontario but operates factories in Asia, fell 5.8%.

“The investigations, which will likely be initiated in the coming weeks, could lead to tariffs on solar products from those countries,” Height Capital Markets analyst Benjamin Salisbury said in a note, referring to Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. More tariffs would also hinder U.S. access to solar imports not available domestically, potentially slowing the development of those clean energy projects, he added.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

