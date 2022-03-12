EU eyes joint funding to cover €2 trillion

Any move it issue joint debt would need to overcome likely opposition from member states including Germany and the Netherlands

French President's wife Brigitte Macron, France's President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel

European Union leaders discussed financing as much as € 2 trillion in new spending on defence and energy that will be required following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including through the possible use of joint debt.

The leaders met in Versailles, France, on Thursday and Friday, days after Bloomberg reported that discussions were beginning in the EU to sell bonds to finance the new investments. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday that EU spending for climate, defence and energy could be between €1.5 trillion and €2 trillion euros.

Any move it issue joint debt would need to overcome likely opposition from member states including Germany and the Netherlands, which were also critical of a massive €800 billion pandemic recovery package launched last year that was funded by joint debt. Approval would require the unanimous approval of all 27 member states.

“Historic choices are being made all over the continent,” French President Emmanuel Macron said after the summit. “We need to have the means of funding these major strategies from Europe, this is why we need to have joint funding.”

Even as the leaders discuss the use of joint debt, the trend will be to focus on available financing mechanisms, such as recalibrating the loans and grants from the bloc’s massive Covid recovery package, according to an official, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. An official briefed on the talks said during the summit leaders didn’t address what specific instrument they might use.

“I think a system of mutualisation or raising funds for example, to use this for financing investments, it makes a lot of sense,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said after the meeting, adding, “To do this for investments, it’s totally defendable.”

The EU will prepare a slew of plans to deal with the energy shocks and potential supply cutoffs stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. By mid-May, the commission will present options to optimize the design of the bloc’s electricity markets, she said at a news conference after the meeting.

Von der Leyen said the bloc also needs to develop a longer-term plan to ensure underground gas storage facilities are 90% full by Oct. 1 each year.

Defence spending

The leaders also agreed that the EU should help coordinate defence spending, according to von der Leyen, which would mark a significant moment as the bloc aims to become more self-sufficient in its national security. The EU has traditionally relied on the US, through the NATO alliance for protection guarantees, but the invasion of Ukraine has added new urgency to European defence planning.

Von der Leyen said the leaders have asked the commission to develop an analysis of the investment and capability gaps in the defence sector, as well as plan to address those gaps, by mid-May. European Council President Charles Michel said the EU is planning to hold a special summit on defence issues before June.

Germany has made a historical about face and pledged to ramp up military outlays, with Europe’s largest economy set to spend 100 billion euros to modernize its army. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that from now on, Germany will hit a NATO target of allocating at least 2% of gross domestic product to defence, he told lawmakers in Berlin, a goal the country has consistently failed to meet.

If non-U.S. members to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization seek to reach the 2% threshold, they would need to increase defence budgets by 25%, according to a research note by Jefferies.

“The European added value for all of our governments is extremely important in order to speed up the economic recovery,” Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on his way into the summit. “In these extraordinary times due to the external global activities, we need to do a joint effort at the European and national level to be the ones who stand by our citizens and our businesses.”

