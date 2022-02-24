European stock futures plunge as Russia incursion sparks selloff

European stock futures tumbled along with global risk assets as Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation to demilitarise the country.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 3.8% as of 5:43 a.m. in London. In the U.S., futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index signal the equity gauge is poised to fall into a bear market in the U.S. on Thursday for the first time since the depths of the pandemic selloff.

President Vladimir Putin said he had ordered a military operation to support separatists in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, and claimed he did not plan to occupy the country.

President Joe Biden announced he would impose “severe sanctions” on Russia. The decision sparked a selloff of risk assets and sent investors flocking to havens. Brent crude hit $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, while the euro fell 0.7% against the dollar.

Trading in the ruble, stocks and futures on the Moscow Exchange was virtually halted after quotes hit the trading band limits set by the bourse, according to Interfax. The ruble sank to a record low versus the dollar in interbank trade.

The crisis in Ukraine has become the latest concern for investors in European stocks. Beyond that, traders have been worried about increasingly hawkish central banks and the effect soaring inflation will have on growth.

“I think what we’ve seen over the last 24 hours is that everything is appearing a little bit vulnerable,” Eric Robertsen, chief strategist and global head of research at Standard Chartered Bank, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding that he would wait for the “dust to clear” before getting back into stocks.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.