Eurostar faces first rival on London-Paris rail route

Spanish rail operator Renfe announces plans to launch journeys on route ran exclusively by Eurostar since it started service in 1994

Spanish rail operator Renfe announces plans to launch journeys on route ran exclusively by Eurostar since it started service in 1994

Eurostar has not had a competitor on the London-Paris rail route since it began services in 1994

Eurostar International, gearing up again after months of near-dormancy, now faces a new challenge after the cross-border rail service was pummelled by the Covid-19 crisis.

Spanish rail operator Renfe has taken initial steps to gain approvals for a high-speed service on fast trains running between London and Paris through the Channel Tunnel, the state-owned company said in an email. Renfe would start with at least seven trains, and extend the operation to other French destinations later.

Eurostar has had the Paris-London route to itself since it started service in 1994, though others aren’t barred from competing. Spain’s decision to jump in, comes days before the start of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Environmental groups are pressing demands for governments to boost rail services, eliminate short-hop flights and help lower the cost of train travel.

“The tunnel has always offered open access to rail operators and provides an attractive and low-carbon route for travel and trade to many destinations,” Getlink SE, the operator of the Channel Tunnel, said in a statement, declining further comment on Renfe’s plans.

While Eurostar has proven to be a convenient alternative to flying between Paris and London, the price is generally higher. A round-trip for the first weekend in December, for instance, costs €298, more than 70% above the price of a comparable flight operated by EasyJet Plc.

Competition could potentially bring down prices for consumers.

“We have been ready to see a new operator arriving on one of our routes for a long time, according to the railway competition regulation,” Eurostar said in a statement.

The service, once partly owned by the UK government, is now 55% owned by French state railway SNCF. In May, it secured a 250 million-pound (€296 million) refinancing package from banks and shareholders tied to the Covid crisis.

The current UK school break was expected to generate the busiest day for the service this year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.