Eutelsat confirms it rejected €2.8 billion bid from Drahi

Luxembourg-based SES seen by some analysts as potential merger partner

Eutelsat SA rejected a takeover bid from billionaire Patrick Drahi that valued the satellite operator at €2.8 billion euros, the Paris-based company said Thursday.

The offer, worth €12.10 per share, was rejected unanimously by Eutelsat’s management, the company said in a statement, confirming a Bloomberg report. Eutelsat shares soared 16% in Paris to almost match the offer price.

Analysts have been expecting consolidation in the satellite industry. Some pointed to a potential tie-up between Eutelsat, which is 20% owned by French state investment firm BPIFrance SA, and Luxembourg-based SES SA.

“Eutelsat has been in value territory for some time, but its candidacy for acquisition was far better suited to in-market consolidation,” said Jefferies analyst Giles Thorne in a note to clients late Wednesday, noting a crowd of short sellers could now be squeezed by the higher price.

