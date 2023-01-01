Evergrande misses restructuring deadline amid creditor talks

Chinese developer had promised to deliver plan for overhaul of its debt by the end of 2022

Chinese developer had promised to deliver plan for overhaul of its debt by the end of 2022

Evergrande’s debt has left global investors worried that any collapse could spark financial contagion in the world's second-largest economy

China's Evergrande Group has delayed releasing a much-anticipated restructuring plan again, missing a self-imposed deadline and disappointing creditors seeking to salvage investments.

The world’s most indebted developer has yet to announce its offshore debt-restructuring plans, falling short on its promise to do so by the end of 2022. Evergrande didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment during non-business hours.

With about 1.97 trillion yuan (€266 billion) of liabilities, the company is facing a winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong, while sitting at the heart of a property crisis that’s triggered a flurry of defaults and caused home construction halts across the country.

Evergrande’s fate has broader implications for China’s $58 trillion (€54 trillion) financial system, and could send ripples across banks, trusts and millions of home owners. It would likely be among the country’s biggest-ever restructuring efforts.

The sheer size has left investors worried that any collapse may spark financial contagion and curb growth in the world’s second-largest economy, which depends on the housing market for about a quarter of gross domestic product.

The company previously failed to come up with a “preliminary restructuring plan” it promised by the end of July. It met with an ad-hoc group of its dollar bondholders in early December to formally discuss a proposal, Bloomberg reported earlier.

It expected to receive support from offshore creditors by the end of February or early March, the developer’s legal representative said during a winding-up hearing in late November. Evergrande was urged by the judge of winding-up case to present “something more concrete” during the next hearing on March 20.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.