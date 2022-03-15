EY faces German class action case over Wirecard work

Markus Braun, then CEO of the technology and financial services company Wirecard, posing at the company's headquarters in Aschheim, southern Germany, on on 18 September, 2018

A Munich court opened a class-action-style procedure against Ernst & Young LLP to jointly hear cases brought by Wirecard AG investors who claim the firm violated its duties when auditing the now-bankrupt payment company.

The ruling was issued on Monday, German law firm Tilp said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. Tilp had filed the individual suits shortly after the Wirecard scandal broke two years ago and sought to open the mass case to combine them under this procedure. The plaintiffs are Wirecard share- and bondholders.

EY said it’s considering an appeal as other judges from the same tribunal had rejected similar bids because audit reports aren’t covered by the class-action procedure. The Munich appeals court already ruled that investor cases have a slim chance of success since they must prove intent, EY said, adding that its auditors worked “to the best of their knowledge and conviction.”

Wirecard collapsed in June 2020 after saying that €1.9 billion in cash listed on its accounts probably never existed, sparking a clutch of probes and a parliamentary inquiry into one of the country’s biggest-ever corporate scandals.

Anne Leiding, press spokeswoman for the Munich public prosecutor's office, announces charges against former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun on Monday. Matthias Balk/dpa

Munich prosecutors said on Monday that they charged Wirecard’s former Chief Executive Markus Braun, who is also being sued by Wirecard investors.

Braun has been in custody since July 2020 and denied the charges.

