FAGE to open Netherlands factory after Luxembourg withdrawal

The dairy company decided not to build a new plant in Luxembourg last year after environmental and economic concerns

The dairy company decided not to build a new plant in Luxembourg last year after environmental and economic concerns

The yoghurt plant was to be located in an industrial zone near Bettembourg

Greek yoghurt producer FAGE is set to open a new factory in the Netherlands in 2024, after it shunned plans to open a plant in Luxembourg last year.

The dairy company came into the news in the Grand Duchy in 2016 when former Economy Minister Etienne Schneider announced the group's plans to build one of Europe's largest yoghurt factories between Dudelange and Bettembourg.

But Fage withdrew its plans in September last year after mounting doubts over the economic benefits of the factory, environmental concerns, and after the public prosecutor started looking into reports of company spending on fictitious consultants.

Now the company plans to open a new factory in the north-east of the Netherlands in Hoogeveen, FAGE said in a press release last week. The factory, which is set to be operational in the second half of 2024, could create 250 jobs.

The company is expecting to invest €150 million to build the 15-hectare manufacturing facility.

Even after the company announced plans to pull the plug on its Grand Duchy project the issue came back into the spotlight in January this year when Luxembourg’s Court of Auditors said that the government failed to explain why it sold a plot of land to Fage.

Normal practice would have been to grant a building lease to the company, but the government did not properly document why it opted for a sale instead, the country’s budget spending watchdog said. The report also said that there was not enough detailed analysis on the job creation or investment from the factory.

Fage moved its headquarters from Greece to Strassen, Luxembourg in 2012 at the height of the Greek debt crisis to avoid the risk of losing access to capital markets should its home country drop out of the euro.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.