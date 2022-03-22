Fewer businesses, more workers seek temporary furlough funds

Nearly 14,900 employees in Luxembourg were granted furlough for April

Government unemployment payments could go to 23% more workers next month as companies sought help coping with the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the more recent war in Ukraine.

The Grand Duchy’s Economic Committee granted furlough to 14,860 employees, up from 12,119 in February, the committee said in a statement. Requests for “chômage partiel” for the month of April came from 766 businesses, down by 332 from February.

The committee approved the partial unemployment requests of 708 businesses. A final decision on the partial unemployment benefit’s allocation will be made by the Council of Government.

Of the approved furlough applications, 640 were related to Covid-19 relief. Manufacturing companies made 61 requests.

The increase of employees affected was attributed to large manufacturing companies affected by the war in Ukraine, the committee said.

The number increased from more than 11,000 employees who were expected to collect financial support from the government in November because their companies could not pay their salaries.

