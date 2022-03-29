Finance watchdog warns against fraudulent websites

Two websites use credentials of authorised investment firms in Luxembourg

Luxembourg's financial watchdog on Tuesday issued a warning against two unsupervised websites offering financial services and pretending to be authorised firms in the Grand Duchy.

The CSSF warned of the websites www.robertomanagers.com and www.luxnordicwm.com, which offer investment services by misusing the trademark, contents, name or addresses of the companies Carmignac Gestion Luxembourg and Lux Nordic Wealth Management, the watchdog said.

It emphasised that Carmignac Gestion Luxembourg and Lux Nordic Wealth Management are authorised in the Grand Duchy and are unrelated to the fraudulent websites.

