Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Finance watchdog warns against fraudulent websites
Finance

Finance watchdog warns against fraudulent websites

by Yannick LAMBERT today at 13:47
Two websites use credentials of authorised investment firms in Luxembourg
Two websites use credentials of authorised investment firms in Luxembourg
Luxembourg's financial watchdog, the CSSF
Luxembourg's financial watchdog, the CSSF
Photo credit: Gerry Huberty

Luxembourg's financial watchdog on Tuesday issued a warning against two unsupervised websites offering financial services and pretending to be authorised firms in the Grand Duchy.

The CSSF warned of the websites www.robertomanagers.com and  www.luxnordicwm.com, which offer investment services by misusing the trademark, contents, name or addresses of the companies Carmignac Gestion Luxembourg and Lux Nordic Wealth Management, the watchdog said.

It emphasised that Carmignac Gestion Luxembourg and Lux Nordic Wealth Management are authorised in the Grand Duchy and are unrelated to the fraudulent websites.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.